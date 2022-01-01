Brisket in Springfield
Rudy's Smokehouse
2222 South Limestone St, Springfield
|KIDS BEEF BRISKET
|$8.99
A child-sized portion of our sliced beef brisket with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark, served with your choice of bun, sauce and two sides.
|BEEF BRISKET
|$10.89
Sliced Beef Brisket with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark. Served with a bun, or naked (no bun), BBQ sauce on the side
|1/2 POUND BEEF BRISKET
|$11.99
One half pound of sliced Beef Brisket, tender and juicy with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark.