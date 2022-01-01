Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

BBQ

Rudy's Smokehouse

2222 South Limestone St, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (2151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS BEEF BRISKET$8.99
A child-sized portion of our sliced beef brisket with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark, served with your choice of bun, sauce and two sides.
BEEF BRISKET$10.89
Sliced Beef Brisket with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark. Served with a bun, or naked (no bun), BBQ sauce on the side
1/2 POUND BEEF BRISKET$11.99
One half pound of sliced Beef Brisket, tender and juicy with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark.
More about Rudy's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

CHARLOS - 45 N. Fountain Ave

45 North Fountain Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Brisket Egg Rolls$10.00
Slow Cooked Brisket$24.00
Our Slow Cooked Brisket Served over Mac and Our Smoked Gouda Cheese.
More about CHARLOS - 45 N. Fountain Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

French Fries

Fajitas

Steak Quesadillas

Cake

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston