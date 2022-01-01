Burritos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve burritos
Los Mariachis
1815 E MAIN ST, Springfield
|Trio Dip
|$6.00
|Fajita Burrito Chicken
|$11.49
|Cheese Dip
|$3.39
The Painted Pepper
101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield
|Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl
|$9.00
Local chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
|Veg Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl
|$8.00
Texas Caviar (black beans, corn, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option