Chili in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chili
More about Rudy's Smokehouse
BBQ
Rudy's Smokehouse
2222 South Limestone St, Springfield
|CHILI
|$5.49
This hearty blend of beef brisket, pork, pinto beans and specialty spices simmering in a mouth-watering goodness of rich tomato based broth will leave you satisfied. It’s just is like Momma used to make if Momma lived home, home on the range.
