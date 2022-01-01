Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chili

BBQ

Rudy's Smokehouse

2222 South Limestone St, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (2151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI$5.49
This hearty blend of beef brisket, pork, pinto beans and specialty spices simmering in a mouth-watering goodness of rich tomato based broth will leave you satisfied. It’s just is like Momma used to make if Momma lived home, home on the range.
Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (4046 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Chili
