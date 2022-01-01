Grilled chicken in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Grilled Chicken
Springfield restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.6
(4046 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$5.29
More about Casa Del Sabor
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Burritos
Fajitas
Quesadillas
Tacos
More near Springfield to explore
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Urbana
No reviews yet
Fairborn
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Plain City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
London
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston