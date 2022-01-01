Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

BBQ

Rudy's Smokehouse

2222 South Limestone St, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (2151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPICY CHICKEN MAC N' CHEESE BOWL$8.59
Made from scratch... we start with Cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta, your choice of meat - brisket or crispy chicken and combine with a blend of imported cheeses, and sweet tangy barbecue sauce for a warm creamy satisfying meal.
MAC N' CHEESE$3.49
Made from scratch in house, this comfort food does not disappoint. Cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta and a blend of imported cheeses, make Rudy’s Mac ‘N Cheese an instant creamy favorite and a meal all its own.
KIDS MAC N CHEESE BOWL$7.99
A child-sized portion of this creamy classic comfort food, made in house. Fresh cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta and a blend of imported cheeses, served with your choice of two sides.
More about Rudy's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

CHARLOS - 45 N. Fountain Ave

45 North Fountain Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese$5.00
More about CHARLOS - 45 N. Fountain Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Nachos

Steak Quesadillas

Chili

French Fries

Fajitas

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston