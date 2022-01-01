Mac and cheese in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Rudy's Smokehouse
BBQ
Rudy's Smokehouse
2222 South Limestone St, Springfield
|SPICY CHICKEN MAC N' CHEESE BOWL
|$8.59
Made from scratch... we start with Cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta, your choice of meat - brisket or crispy chicken and combine with a blend of imported cheeses, and sweet tangy barbecue sauce for a warm creamy satisfying meal.
|MAC N' CHEESE
|$3.49
Made from scratch in house, this comfort food does not disappoint. Cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta and a blend of imported cheeses, make Rudy’s Mac ‘N Cheese an instant creamy favorite and a meal all its own.
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE BOWL
|$7.99
A child-sized portion of this creamy classic comfort food, made in house. Fresh cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta and a blend of imported cheeses, served with your choice of two sides.