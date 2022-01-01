Tacos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Painted Pepper
The Painted Pepper
101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
2 tacos
Wild cod beer-battered and fried in double corn tortillas topped with red cabbage, tomato, chipotle cream (mild), and cilantro
|Beef Tacos
|$9.00
2 tacos
Slow-cooked and shredded local beef topped with chimichurri sauce (olive oil, vinegar, parsley, cilantro, garlic, red pepper flakes), cucumber, radish
|ONE TACO-Only after 4pm Tuesday
|$3.50