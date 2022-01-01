Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie quesadillas in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Veggie Quesadillas
Springfield restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest
570 East Leffels Lane, Springfield
Avg 4.6
(123 reviews)
Veggie Quesadilla
$7.50
More about Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest
Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.6
(4046 reviews)
Veggie Quesadilla
$7.99
More about Casa Del Sabor
