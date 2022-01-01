Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Fresh Abilities image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest

570 East Leffels Lane, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$7.50
More about Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest
Casa Del Sabor image

 

Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (4046 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.99
More about Casa Del Sabor

