Springfield restaurants you'll love

Springfield restaurants
  • Springfield

Must-try Springfield restaurants

HAMBURGERS

The Pedaler

416 Main Street, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pedal Burger$17.00
1/3-pound burger served with Tillamook cheddar, garlic aioli, spring mix, heirloom tomato and pickles on a cream ale bun.
Road Rash Burger$22.00
1/3-pound burger patty with Swiss & Tillamook cheddar, 3 ounces of house-smoked tri-tip, & peppered bacon with onion rings on top, all smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
Grilled chicken breast with peppered bacon, ranch dressing, spring mix & tomato served on a brioche bun.
Gryffs Pub - Springfield

720 South A Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rick & Morty Burger$15.75
bacon, pickles, sautéed onion, and mayo with our house peanut butter sauce
Bobs Burger$15.00
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese
Fried Mac&Cheese$11.00
beer battered mac and cheese
Pieology 8120 - Springfield (Shoppes at Gateway)

2860 Gateway Street MT 202, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
THB - OR - Springfield, Q St

400 Q Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
THB - OR - Springfield, Main St

1375 Main St., Springfield

No reviews yet
Las Dos Palmas - 4370 Main St

4370 Main St, Springfield

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Salem

Corvallis

