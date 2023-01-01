Springfield restaurants you'll love
Must-try Springfield restaurants
More about The Pedaler
HAMBURGERS
The Pedaler
416 Main Street, Springfield
|Popular items
|Pedal Burger
|$17.00
1/3-pound burger served with Tillamook cheddar, garlic aioli, spring mix, heirloom tomato and pickles on a cream ale bun.
|Road Rash Burger
|$22.00
1/3-pound burger patty with Swiss & Tillamook cheddar, 3 ounces of house-smoked tri-tip, & peppered bacon with onion rings on top, all smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast with peppered bacon, ranch dressing, spring mix & tomato served on a brioche bun.
More about Gryffs Pub - Springfield
Gryffs Pub - Springfield
720 South A Street, Springfield
|Popular items
|Rick & Morty Burger
|$15.75
bacon, pickles, sautéed onion, and mayo with our house peanut butter sauce
|Bobs Burger
|$15.00
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese
|Fried Mac&Cheese
|$11.00
beer battered mac and cheese
More about Pieology 8120 - Springfield (Shoppes at Gateway)
Pieology 8120 - Springfield (Shoppes at Gateway)
2860 Gateway Street MT 202, Springfield
More about THB - OR - Springfield, Main St
THB - OR - Springfield, Main St
1375 Main St., Springfield
More about Las Dos Palmas - 4370 Main St
Las Dos Palmas - 4370 Main St
4370 Main St, Springfield