Chicken sandwiches in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Saxers Pub
148 Saxer Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.6
(104 reviews)
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
More about Saxers Pub
Dom & Mia's
145 Saxer Ave, Springfield
No reviews yet
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$16.00
Italian Style Cutlets, Gravy, Melted Provolone & Mozzarella On Fresh Seeded Long Roll
More about Dom & Mia's
