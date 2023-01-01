Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Saxers image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saxers Pub

148 Saxer Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Saxers Pub
Consumer pic

 

Dom & Mia's

145 Saxer Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Italian Style Cutlets, Gravy, Melted Provolone & Mozzarella On Fresh Seeded Long Roll
More about Dom & Mia's

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Media

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston