Salmon in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Salmon
Springfield restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Saxers Pub
148 Saxer Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.6
(104 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
$15.00
Grilled Lemon Garlic Salmon
$16.00
More about Saxers Pub
Dom & Mia's
145 Saxer Ave, Springfield
No reviews yet
Wild Salmon
$27.00
Isle Salmon, Wild Rice, Garlic Scapes, Peach Beurre Blanc
More about Dom & Mia's
