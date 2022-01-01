Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saxers Pub

148 Saxer Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Lemon Garlic Salmon$16.00
Dom & Mia's

145 Saxer Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
Wild Salmon$27.00
Isle Salmon, Wild Rice, Garlic Scapes, Peach Beurre Blanc
