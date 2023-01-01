Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve arepas

Item pic

 

Aroma Cafe!

6969 Hechinger Dr, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicharron con Arepa$10.99
Fried pork belly with corn arepa
More about Aroma Cafe!
DyFre's Burger image

 

DyFre's Burger -7420 Fullerton Rd

7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AREPAS RELLENAS (X2)$13.99
More about DyFre's Burger -7420 Fullerton Rd

