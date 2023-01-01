Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arepas in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Arepas
Springfield restaurants that serve arepas
Aroma Cafe!
6969 Hechinger Dr, Springfield
No reviews yet
Chicharron con Arepa
$10.99
Fried pork belly with corn arepa
More about Aroma Cafe!
DyFre's Burger -7420 Fullerton Rd
7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield
No reviews yet
AREPAS RELLENAS (X2)
$13.99
More about DyFre's Burger -7420 Fullerton Rd
