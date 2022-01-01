Bacon cheeseburgers in Springfield
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Bacon and Cheese Burger
|$10.99
Chargrilled burger with your choice of cheese and crisp bacon. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
|Whiskey River BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.49
Chargrilled burger topped with bacon, choice of cheese, thick rich BBQ sauce and two onion rings. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
BGR
8420 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon