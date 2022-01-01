Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Buffalo style chicken deep-fried and diced up on a mixed salad with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Grilled chicken, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Hard Times Cafe
Vim & Victor image

 

Vim & Victor

6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Chicken Salad$17.00
Chilled Shredded Chicken, Cabbage, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Side of Spicy Lime Dressing.
More about Vim & Victor
Delia's Pizzeria image

 

Delia's Pizzeria

6715-F Backlick Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Chicken Salad$17.95
Peruvian Chicken Salad$13.95
L California Chicken Salad$15.95
More about Delia's Pizzeria

