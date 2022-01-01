Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Hand-battered chicken breast deep fried with bacon and Jack cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheese, thick rich BBQ sauce and two onion rings. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Della J's Delectables

6558 Backlick Road, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1623 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Pulled smoked BBQ chicken on a Brioche Bun. Choice of one side (hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw) or upgrade to a premium or large side.
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.95
Bell & Evans boneless breast (fried or grilled), Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, sautéed onions on a Brioche Bun. Choice of one side (hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw) or upgrade to a premium or large side.
Vim & Victor image

 

Vim & Victor

6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$18.00
DyFre's Burger image

 

DyFre's Burger

7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DYFRE'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, House Jalapeño Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onions, Signature Homemade Sweet Chile Aioli.
Delia's Pizzeria image

 

Delia's Pizzeria

6715-F Backlick Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.95
