Chicken sandwiches in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Hard Times Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Hand-battered chicken breast deep fried with bacon and Jack cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
|Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheese, thick rich BBQ sauce and two onion rings. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Della J's Delectables
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Della J's Delectables
6558 Backlick Road, Springfield
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
Pulled smoked BBQ chicken on a Brioche Bun. Choice of one side (hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw) or upgrade to a premium or large side.
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.95
Bell & Evans boneless breast (fried or grilled), Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, sautéed onions on a Brioche Bun. Choice of one side (hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw) or upgrade to a premium or large side.
More about Vim & Victor
Vim & Victor
6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
More about DyFre's Burger
DyFre's Burger
7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield
|DYFRE'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, House Jalapeño Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onions, Signature Homemade Sweet Chile Aioli.