Chili in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chili
More about Hard Times Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Texas Chili Spice Box
|$5.99
|Chili Cheddar Burger
|$11.79
Chargrilled burger topped with your choice of Chili, shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.
|Chili Nachos
|$11.99
Choice of Chili, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and sour cream.