Chili in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chili

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Chili Spice Box$5.99
Chili Cheddar Burger$11.79
Chargrilled burger topped with your choice of Chili, shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.
Chili Nachos$11.99
Choice of Chili, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and sour cream.
More about Hard Times Cafe
Hunan Taste Restaurant

8088 ROLLING ROAD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Szechuan Wonton in Hot Chili Oil$5.95
Szechuan Wonton in Hot Chili Oil (6)$5.95
More about Hunan Taste Restaurant

