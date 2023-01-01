Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chimichangas

La Taqueria DC image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Taqueria DC

7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$14.99
Filled with choice of beef birria or shredded chicken with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Taqueria DC
Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield

8015 Braddock Rd, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga- Guac$16.30
Burrito Fried w/ Choice of Filling, topped with Cheese & GREEN CHILE: Served with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Spanish Rice
More about Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield

