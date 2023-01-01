Chimichangas in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chimichangas
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Taqueria DC
7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Filled with choice of beef birria or shredded chicken with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield
8015 Braddock Rd, North Springfield
|Chimichanga- Guac
|$16.30
Burrito Fried w/ Choice of Filling, topped with Cheese & GREEN CHILE: Served with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Spanish Rice