Curry chicken in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve curry chicken
HUNAN TASTE
8088 ROLLING ROAD, SPRINGFIELD
|Dinner Curry Chicken
|$12.95
|Lunch Curry Chicken
|$9.95
|Thai RED Curry Chicken
|$13.95
Jammin' Island BBQ
6731 Springfield Mall Rd, Springfield
|Curry Chicken
|$10.99
Embark on a culinary journey across the globe with our West Indian-inspired twist on a classic East Indian dish! This vibrant and aromatic creation combines an exotic potpourri of spices and vegetables, expertly blended to evoke the warmth and vitality of the Caribbean.