Enchiladas in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve enchiladas

Delia's Pizzeria image

 

Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza

6715-F Backlick Road, Springfield

Takeout
Short Rib chipotle enchilada$21.95
More about Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza
Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield

8015 Braddock Rd, North Springfield

TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada A La Carte$10.05
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese.
Enchilada NM Style Dinner$13.55
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style. Served w/ Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$15.55
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/baby shrimp smothered in GREEN chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

