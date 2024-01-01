Enchiladas in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve enchiladas
Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza
6715-F Backlick Road, Springfield
|Short Rib chipotle enchilada
|$21.95
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield
8015 Braddock Rd, North Springfield
|Enchilada A La Carte
|$10.05
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese.
|Enchilada NM Style Dinner
|$13.55
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style. Served w/ Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
|Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
|$15.55
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/baby shrimp smothered in GREEN chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans