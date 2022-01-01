Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Fish Sandwich$9.99
White cod hand-battered and fried on a toasted bun with lettuce, pickle, tomatoes and tartar sauce.
More about Hard Times Cafe
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Della J's Delectables

6558 Backlick Road, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1623 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Choice of Whiting (may contain small bones), Tilapia, Flounder or Catfish with lettuce & tomato on a Brioche Bun. Choice of one side (hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw) or upgrade to a premium or large side.
More about Della J's Delectables
Vim & Victor

6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Plant-Based Fish Fillet Sandwich$18.00
More about Vim & Victor

