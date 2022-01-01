French fries in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
French Fries
Springfield restaurants that serve french fries
Vim & Victor
6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield
No reviews yet
Hand-Cut French Fries
$8.00
Tossed with Lemon, Pepper and Parsley
More about Vim & Victor
Delia's Pizzeria
6715-F Backlick Road, Springfield
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders w/ French Fries
$7.45
More about Delia's Pizzeria
