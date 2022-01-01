Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos$10.99
Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Grilled chicken, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Della J's Delectables

6558 Backlick Road, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1623 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$8.25
Choice of hand-cut fries, mac and cheese or corn.
Vim & Victor

6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
