Grilled chicken in Springfield

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos
|$10.99
Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Grilled chicken, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Della J's Delectables
6558 Backlick Road, Springfield
|Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
|$8.25
Choice of hand-cut fries, mac and cheese or corn.