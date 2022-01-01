Nachos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve nachos
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Chili Nachos
|$11.99
Choice of Chili, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and sour cream.
Vim & Victor
6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield
|Cauliflower Nachos
|$17.00
|Nacho Cheese Cup
|$2.00
PIZZA
Bella Vita Pizza
7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield
|Ultimate Steak Nachos
|$13.00
Steak Nachos topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, radish, sour cream and pickled onions.