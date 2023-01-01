Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Noodle soup in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Noodle Soup
Springfield restaurants that serve noodle soup
Le Bledo Eatery
6416 Brandon Avenue, Springfield
No reviews yet
Mi Quang Noodle Soup
$13.00
More about Le Bledo Eatery
HUNAN TASTE
8088 ROLLING ROAD, SPRINGFIELD
No reviews yet
Chicken noodle soup
$8.95
Shrimp noodle soup
$9.95
Beef noodle soup
$9.95
More about HUNAN TASTE
