Noodle soup in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve noodle soup

Le Bledo Eatery

6416 Brandon Avenue, Springfield

Mi Quang Noodle Soup$13.00
HUNAN TASTE

8088 ROLLING ROAD, SPRINGFIELD

Chicken noodle soup$8.95
Shrimp noodle soup$9.95
Beef noodle soup$9.95
