Salmon in Springfield

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Salmon Salad
|$13.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated, grilled to order and served over a garden salad with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon
|$13.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in a bourbon teriyaki sauce and chargrilled to order. Served with a choice of two sides.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Della J's Delectables
6558 Backlick Road, Springfield
|Salmon stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
|$34.00
Baked salmon fillet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat. Choice of two 4 oz sides or upgrade to large sides.
|Grilled Salmon Filet (ala carte)
|$11.50
|Grilled Salmon Fillet
|$22.95
Grilled salmon fillet with a lemon butter sauce. Choice of any two 4 oz sides.
Vim & Victor
6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield
|Roasted Salmon and Roasted Vegetables
|$16.00