Salmon in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve salmon

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$13.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated, grilled to order and served over a garden salad with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon$13.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in a bourbon teriyaki sauce and chargrilled to order. Served with a choice of two sides.
More about Hard Times Cafe
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Della J's Delectables

6558 Backlick Road, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1623 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat$34.00
Baked salmon fillet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat. Choice of two 4 oz sides or upgrade to large sides.
Grilled Salmon Filet (ala carte)$11.50
Grilled Salmon Fillet$22.95
Grilled salmon fillet with a lemon butter sauce. Choice of any two 4 oz sides.
More about Della J's Delectables
Vim & Victor

6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Salmon and Roasted Vegetables$16.00
More about Vim & Victor
Delia's Pizzeria

6715-F Backlick Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$19.95
More about Delia's Pizzeria

