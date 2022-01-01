Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Tacos$10.99
Three soft tacos with fried tilapia, lettuce, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos$10.99
Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Chili Tacos$10.49
Three soft tacos with your choice of Hard Times Chili, sour cream, cheese, tomato-corn salsa, lettuce and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
More about Hard Times Cafe
La Taqueria DC image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Taqueria DC

7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
START TACO ORDER HERE!
*All tacos are 6'' corn tortilla (flour tortilla available upon request)
*Most tacos are served with cilantro, onions, taco salsa and your choice of salsa verde (mild) or salsa picosa (hot) on the side.
*Please check for tacos descriptions on the website
More about La Taqueria DC

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Taquitos

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston