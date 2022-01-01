Tacos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve tacos
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$10.99
Three soft tacos with fried tilapia, lettuce, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
|Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos
|$10.99
Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
|Chili Tacos
|$10.49
Three soft tacos with your choice of Hard Times Chili, sour cream, cheese, tomato-corn salsa, lettuce and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Taqueria DC
7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield
|START TACO ORDER HERE!
*All tacos are 6'' corn tortilla (flour tortilla available upon request)
*Most tacos are served with cilantro, onions, taco salsa and your choice of salsa verde (mild) or salsa picosa (hot) on the side.
*Please check for tacos descriptions on the website