Springfield restaurants you'll love

Springfield restaurants
Toast
  • Springfield

Pizza
Pizza
American
Must-try Springfield restaurants

The Copper Fox image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Copper Fox

56 Main St., Springfield

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dirty Potatoes$13.00
Broken fried potato, herb aioli, Plymouth Hunter cheese curds, maple breakfast sausage, scallions, flat leaf parsley
Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken$21.00
Gluten free buttermilk fried chicken, ranch cabbage slaw, Mac’s buttermilk ranch dressing
Dirty Potatoes (Local Favorite!)$13.00
Broken fried potato, herb aioli, Plymouth Hunter cheese curds, and maple breakfast sausage
More about The Copper Fox
The Veranda image

 

The Veranda

30 Orchard Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Veranda
Crown Point Pub image

 

Crown Point Pub

155 Golf Course Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Crown Point Pub
