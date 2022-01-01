Springfield restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Copper Fox
56 Main St., Springfield
|Popular items
|Dirty Potatoes
|$13.00
Broken fried potato, herb aioli, Plymouth Hunter cheese curds, maple breakfast sausage, scallions, flat leaf parsley
|Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$21.00
Gluten free buttermilk fried chicken, ranch cabbage slaw, Mac’s buttermilk ranch dressing
