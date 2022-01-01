Tresini Bar & Cucina
TRESINI offers Italian influenced cuisine from regionally sourced ingredients. More "rustically refined" than fine dining, we create imaginative exclusive dishes alongside modernized interpretations of classic recipes. The result balances familiar comfort food and completely new tasting experiences. Our convivial dining atmosphere encourages guests to appreciate the moment with family and friends.
504 North Bethlehem Pike
Location
504 North Bethlehem Pike
Ambler PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
