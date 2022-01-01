Go
SpringHouse is a fine dining destination located in the residential community of Russell Lands On Lake Martin, Alabama. The restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Pete McKenny, General Manager Jacob Hoop, and Events Director Grace Cornelius. The focus is on showcasing local and seasonal ingredients—dishes often give a nod toward Southern classics while executed with modern techniques and interpretations.

12 Benson Mill Road • $$$

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12 Benson Mill Road

Alexander City AL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

