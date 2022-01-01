Go
Toast

Tavern by Spring House Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

8-10 East Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

8-10 East Main Street

Strasburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Speckled Hen's Online Ordering Website! We specialize in serving craft coffee & artisan food. After selecting the options you'd like to order be sure to click REVIEW ORDER {to make sure you ordered everything correctly} & then PLACE ORDER.

Strasburg Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bespoke Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CoffeeCo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston