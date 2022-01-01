Go
Springs Pizza and Wings

Popular Items

Classic Burger$9.25
Lettuce, tomato,onion, pickles with your choice of cheese American, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss or Pepperjack
6 Boneless & Side$8.25
15 (Pc)$15.25
Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified
12" Chick Pesto$14.50
25 (Pc)$24.95
Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified
Cheesy Wedges$7.50
Thick cut potato wedges with cheddar cheese, mozzarella & bacon
8 (Pc)$9.50
Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified
12" Red Cheese$13.00
Kid Chezburg$4.99
16" Red Cheese$16.50
Location

5217 Sunset Lake Road

Holly Springs NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
