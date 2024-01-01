Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Springville

Springville restaurants
Springville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E

410 S 400 E, Springville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$9.49
LETTUCE TOMATO RANCH AND MAYO
More about Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E
Ginger's Garden Cafe

188 South Main Street, Springville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burger$15.00
Organic free-range chicken breast grilled and rubbed with your choice of lemon pepper or cajun chicken seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onions and bell pepperes, dressed with vegenaise, dijion mustard and ranch, served on a toasted whole wheat ciabatta bread
More about Ginger's Garden Cafe

