Turkey melts in
Springville
/
Springville
/
Turkey Melts
Springville restaurants that serve turkey melts
Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E
410 S 400 E, Springville
No reviews yet
Turkey Melt & Fries
$8.99
SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE TOMATO RANCH MAYO MUSTARD
More about Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E
Ginger's Garden Cafe
188 South Main Street, Springville
No reviews yet
Turkey Pesto Melt
$14.00
More about Ginger's Garden Cafe
