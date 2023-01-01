Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Springville

Springville restaurants
Springville restaurants that serve turkey melts

Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E

410 S 400 E, Springville

Turkey Melt & Fries$8.99
SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE TOMATO RANCH MAYO MUSTARD
Ginger's Garden Cafe

188 South Main Street, Springville

Turkey Pesto Melt$14.00
