Go
Toast

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

Come in and enjoy! Our Italian Cuisine

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2305 ponce de leon • $$

Avg 4.3 (805 reviews)

Popular Items

Bellini$10.00
Margherita Pizza$11.95
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil.
Penne alla Vodka$16.00
Penne in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
Calamari Fritti$12.95
French Fries$4.95
Caprese Salad$11.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2305 ponce de leon

Coral Gables FL

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tur Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Portosole

No reviews yet

The portosole team lets your briefly travel to Italy's coastline. Located in the heart of Coral Gables in a 4000 sq foot 1924 building, we welcome you to taste the flavors of Italy, through homemade dishes, authentic recipes and the freshest seafood. We accompaigned it all with friendly detailed service and an unique wine list.

ZUCCA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coppolas Gables

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston