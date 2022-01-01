Go
Salads, Soups, Grain Bowls and More All Made with the Freshest Possible Ingredients and a Focus on Seasonal Menu Items

181A Maplewood Ave

Popular Items

Nagano$11.99
Soba Noodles, Carrots, Edamame, Celery, Scallions, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Spicy Cashew with a Squeeze of Sriracha
Beets +$12.99
Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Apples, Red Onions, Celery, Pumpkin Seeds, Arugula, Kale and Miso Ginger Dressing
Kale Caesar$11.99
Parmesan, Home Made Croutons, Kale, Romaine and Creamy Caesar Dressing
Dorian$12.99
Braised Lemon Herb Chicken, Quinoa, Feta, Pita Chips, Carrots, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Spicy Tahini Dressing with a Squeeze of Lemon
The Derby Cobb$13.99
Roast Chicken, Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Romaine, Dijon Vinaigrette
Sedona$13.99
Braised Southwestern Chicken, Quinoa, Avocado, Scallions, Tortilla Chips, Cotija Cheese, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Cabo Vinaigrette
anaCapri$12.99
Roast Chicken, Feta, Blistered Red Onion, Spicy Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Romaine + Purple Cabbage with a Tzatziki Vinaigrette.
Little Ceci$14.49
Chickpeas, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Spicy Peppers, Basil, Toasted Almonds, Arugula, Wild Rice, with Olive Oil and a Squeeze of Lime
Custom$8.99
Vista Verde$11.99
Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Pepperjack, Romaine + Purple Cabbage and Sweet + Smoky Chipotle Vinaigrette
Location

Maplewood NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
