Go
Toast

Sprout and Lentil

Vegan comfort food serving Aquidneck Island and beyond!

SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

796 Aquidneck Ave

Avg 5 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Brownies - Triple Chocolate - Gluten Free$4.50
Fresh Cut French Fries$5.50
Poptart - Blueberry - House Made$5.50
** Contains Gluten
Sweet Potato Spinach$9.95
with Quinoa, Red and Brown Lentils for a great tasting protein power pack
Extra Dips and Sauce
Bluto's Chikun' Sandwiches - Choose One!$14.00
Cauliflower Steak, pickles, bbq sauce and slaw on a pretzel roll!
Cauliflower Nugget Wrap/Salad$10.50
Cinnamon Rolls - Gluten$5.50
Chili
Three beans, Jalapeño plus even more veg! This hearty chili will keep the cold out... make sure you grab a slice of our delicious house made cornbread!
Cauliflower Nuggets$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

796 Aquidneck Ave

Middletown RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Island Time Catering Co.

No reviews yet

Fresh Food, Fun Times, and Far Out Places

Gansett Wraps - Middletown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flat Waves Food Shack

No reviews yet

Fun, Fresh, Coastal Cuisine! Best described as Cali-Mexi-fusion food with a laid back "beach"- like atmosphere. Our restaurant features a unique menu featuring tacos, rice bowls, acai, and more! A fresh and healthy fare with something for everyone. Our mission is "To go Beyond one Meal" and exceed your expectations in our food and service!

Foodlove Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston