Sprout Juice Bar

Cold pressed juices, smoothies, wellness shots, acai bowls, parfait, keto, paleo friendly. Come in and enjoy!

37 River street

Popular Items

Acai Bowl - Pineapple, kiwi, mango, acai, flax, and coconut flakes$14.00
Pineapple, kiwi, mango, açaí, flax, and coconut flakes
Acai Bowl - Blueberry, strawberry, banana, acai and granola$14.00
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, açaí, and granola
16oz Super Green$12.00
Avocado, spinach, spirulina, flax seeds, chia seeds, almond milk
Well being$9.00
Pineapple, matcha, lemon, lime, ginger, mint
Healthy$9.00
Sprouted almonds, filtered water, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon, monkfruit sweetener
Acai bowl special - Of the day$15.00
16oz Sea Monster$12.00
Iced coffee, Om ten mushroom species blend, ginkgo biloba, holy basil, astragalus, almond milk
FIT$9.00
– Cucumber, lemon, mint, apple, Bragg’s acv
Detox$9.00
– Celery, apple, lemon, activated charcoal
Believe$9.00
– Filtered water, lemon pineapple, Bragg’s acv, cayenne pepper
Location

Milford CT

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
