60 SW 10 ST.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wrap - Chicken Caesar$12.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
YES - UTENSILS
Please select if you DO want plastic utensils and indicate HOW MANY
Lentil Soup$6.99
Homemade blend of lentils, kale, celery, lime, cilantro, garlic & vegetable broth.
Wrap - Chipotle Chicken$13.99
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Pesto Chicken$13.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
Poke - Tuna (raw)$17.99
Raw Ahi Tuna. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
The V Burger$10.99
100% plant-based burger made from Beyond Meat, tomato, & lettuce on a potato bun.
Sproutz Acai Bowl$13.99
Organic Acai topped w/banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes granola & honey. CHOOSE BASE: Original (acai, banana, mango, & honey) OR Acai + Guarana
Poke - Salmon & Tuna (raw)$18.99
Fresh RAW Salmon & Tuna. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
Plate - Grilled Chicken$14.99
Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.
Location

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
