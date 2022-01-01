Go
We are open for takeout and delivery daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3640 Sacramento Street • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (5936 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of French Fries$7.00
House Remoulade
Parker House Rolls (4 pc)$5.00
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Pastrami Sandwich$20.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyère, Russian Dressing, Side of Garden Lettuces
Baby Beet Salad$21.00
Apulian Burrata, Shinko Pears, Melba Toast, Aged Balsamic
Giant Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$5.00
Spruce Burger$22.00
English Muffin Bun, Sides of : Pickled Zucchini & Onions, Tomato, French Fries
Crispy Chicken Salad$26.00
Gem Lettuces, Shinko Pear, Avocado, Pistachio, Calamansi Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$17.00
Anchovy Tuile, Grana Padano, Caesar Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3640 Sacramento Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
