SPUYTEN DUYVIL

Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine

359 Metropolitan Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:30 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:30 pm - 3:00 am
