Go
Toast

SQ Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

380 Route 17 South • $$

Avg 4.7 (180 reviews)

Popular Items

Peppi- Half Pan$17.50
Pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella
Caesar$9.00
Lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Vodka Margherita Slice$3.50
Americana- Half Pan$15.00
Tomato and mozzarella
Americana Slice$3.50
Tomato and mozzarella
Margherita Slice$3.50
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
Peppi Slice$4.00
Pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella
Meat Lovers- Half Pan$20.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, tomato
Classic Round$15.00
Classic tomato and mozzarella
Margherita- Half Pan$15.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

380 Route 17 South

Mahwah NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brothers BBQ Group

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mason Jar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

No reviews yet

Open lunch thru late-night!

Bar Boutique

No reviews yet

We look forward to welcoming you to our full bar stocked with only the best wines and handcrafted cocktails served by our talented mixologists. Enjoy a light bite in our heated outdoor seating area or get cozy inside where you can shop for high-quality items in our artisanal retail store.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston