SQIRL

Sqirl Los Angeles

720 N Virgil Ave #4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$9.50
Avocado toast with Rick's avocados, hot pickled carrots, whipped garlic crème fraîche, scallion, house za’atar. Served on Bub & Grandma's seeded country. (Vegan option with sunflower tahini and bread toasted w/ olive oil!)
Loaded Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl (Bacon + Kale + Avo)$21.00
The sorrel pesto rice bowl with added bacon, kale & avocado--the quintessential topping trio.
Chicken + Rice Porridge$12.00
Free range organic chicken, Koda brown rice, tomato, butter, red Onion, garlic cloves, fermented lime, sea salt, cinnamon, clove , black pepper , cardamom, cayenne, coriander, cumin, ginger powder, turmeric
1/2 and 1/2 Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl$13.00
The sorrel pesto rice bowl that is 1/2 rice & 1/2 kale. A Sqirl regular favorite! (gf)
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl$10.00
Kokuho Rose brown rice, sea salt, EVOO, sorrel, lemon juice, dill, preserved meyer lemon (lemons & salt), watermelon radish, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeno, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), sheep's milk feta, poached egg, fleur de sel, black pepper. *Photo shown with bacon, kale and avocado added--we call this "the fixings." :)
Crispy Rice Salad$10.00
Brown rice, canola oil, sea salt, black pepper, ginger, lemon juice, persian cucumbers, mint, cilantro, scallions, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeño, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), fried egg (butter, EVOO/canola)
Latte$5.50
Famed Ricotta Toast$10.00
Butter, brioche, ricotta (citric acid, whole milk, heavy cream), jam (see jams for ingredients), fleur de sel
Salmon Sorrel Rice$19.00
Kokuho Rose brown rice, Scottish salmon, sprouting cauliflower, sorrel pesto (nut free), preserved Meyer lemon, facto-fermented hot sauce, French sheep feta (gf)
The Islander (Breakfast Sandwich)$13.00
A very satisfying breakfast sandwich featuring a house-made Hawaiian bun, sheeted egg, chicken sausage, arugula, and Sqirl's "Mac sauce." Upgrade to a Chef's Choice by adding Swiss cheese, or, if you're feeling jazzed, choose our notorious Island Time option which includes a double patty and Swiss (zOMG!). And for all you herbivores, the vegetarian option with halloumi and avocado is just as fun!
See full menu

Location

720 N Virgil Ave #4

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

