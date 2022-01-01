Go
Squable

Come on in and enjoy!

632 W 19th St • $$

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatballs$17.00
pork & beef, potato puree, apple butter, charcuterie sauce, pickles
Aromatic Beets$15.00
grapefruit, avocado, crispy quinoa, blueberry vinaigrette (vegan, gluten free)
Roasted Sweet Potato$18.00
pork belly, honey butter, black garlic, herbed buttermilk
Pappardelle$19.00
al limone y pepe
(vegetarian)
Lasagna alla Bolognese$23.00
Pickled collards, ricotta cream, spicy arrabiata
Dutch Baby Pancake$16.00
ricotta, preserved calamansi, black pepper honey, oregano
(vegetarian)
French Cheeseburger$20.00
stout beef patty, raclette, butter, pickles, fries
Sesame & Semolina Sourdough$9.00
sorghum butter
(vegetarian)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

632 W 19th St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
