Square Catering

Special events provided by Square Cafe

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Veg)(GF)$3.50
Tzimmes$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Turkey (GF) and Gravy$11.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
Noodle Kugel$4.00
Sweet Egg Noodle Casserole w/raisins
Dutch Apple Bar$15.00
Stuffing (VEG)$3.50
Sliced Ham w/dijon mustard sauce$11.00
Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
Caramel Pecan Pie Bar$15.00
134 South Highland Avenue

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
