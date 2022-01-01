Go
Toast

Smashed Waffles

NOT YOUR ORDINARY WAFFLE,
INSANELY DELICIOUS WAFFLES AND WAFFLE SANDWICHES.

1104 South Braddock Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

All Cracked Up$4.25
Egg + Cheese
Chip Chip Hooray$3.25
Cookie Butter Sauce + Chocolate Sauce + Mini Chocolate Chips
Swirly Sin$3.25
Brown Sugar Butter + Cream Cheese Sauce + Cinnamon Sugar
Chatty Patty$4.75
Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar
The BFF$4.75
Crispy Bacon + Egg + Cheddar
Happy Go Clucky$8.00
Crispy Chicken Breast + Bacon + Cheddar
3 Sweet Waffles (*412)$4.12
Cereal Thriller$3.25
Vanilla Creme Sauce + Fruity pebbles
Smashed Browns$3.00
The O.G$3.25
Honey + Cinnamon Cream Sauce
See full menu

Location

1104 South Braddock Avenue

Swissvale PA

Sunday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Monday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Friday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

