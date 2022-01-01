Square Cafe

Since 2003, we have been serving our community meals & love. At the cafe, we make every effort to enrich the community that we serve. We feature the artwork of local artists every month and sell their work right off the wall. Additionally, we have earned out designations as a Sustainable Pittsburgh Restaurant and a Live Well Allegheny Restaurant. We also partner with many local nonprofits on fundraisers, special events and donations.

Simply put, we love what we do. We love coming to work every day and putting smiles on our customers' faces. We love giving back to the community that has so generously kept up going for a decade and a half. We love employing hardworking people who believe in what we're about and watching them grow and develop. We love learning about our customers and their families and watching their kids grow. After all, it's about more than just flipping eggs!



134 South Highland Avenue • $$