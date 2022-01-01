Go
Square Cafe

Since 2003, we have been serving our community meals & love. At the cafe, we make every effort to enrich the community that we serve. We feature the artwork of local artists every month and sell their work right off the wall. Additionally, we have earned out designations as a Sustainable Pittsburgh Restaurant and a Live Well Allegheny Restaurant. We also partner with many local nonprofits on fundraisers, special events and donations.
Simply put, we love what we do. We love coming to work every day and putting smiles on our customers' faces. We love giving back to the community that has so generously kept up going for a decade and a half. We love employing hardworking people who believe in what we're about and watching them grow and develop. We love learning about our customers and their families and watching their kids grow. After all, it's about more than just flipping eggs!

134 South Highland Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)

Popular Items

PeanutBerry Smoothie$8.50
Strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter & honey
Immune Blast Smoothie$8.50
Bananas, strawberries, mango, turmeric, ginger & orange juice
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
16oz Lemonade$2.25
Apple Juice$3.00
Morning Mischief Smoothie$10.50
Cold brewed iced coffee, bananas, almond butter, cocoa, vegan vanilla protein powder
16oz Fountain Beverage$2.50
Chocolate Milk$2.50
Cranberry Juice$3.00
16oz Iced Tea$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

134 South Highland Avenue

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Monday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Friday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

