Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110

Popular Items

Arroyo Burrito$8.00
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, House Seasoned Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream
Brekky Bowl$10.00
Potatoes, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Sausage Gravy and Green Onion, Served with Toast
French Toast$6.00
2 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup. Make it a Combo
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$7.50
2 Massive Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar
Classic Club$10.00
Triple Decker Club Sandwich Served with Fries
Eggs Benedict$10.00
Two Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, with Canadian Bacon and Made from Scratch Hollandaise and a side of Home Fries
Cinnamon Roll$2.50
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icicng
Turkey Reuben$10.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
Biscuit$1.50
Location

East Lansing MI

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

