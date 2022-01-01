Go
Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave.

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered fresh white fish with a side of rémoulade, served with fries. Ask about today's selection.
Fried Chicken Breast$14.00
Fried chicken breast with a honey-Sriracha glaze topped with lettuce, pickle, onion & pepper jack cheese
Lg SQ1 Salad$8.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
Lafayette Square Philly$15.00
Our thin sliced house-smoked flank steak served Philly style with Swiss, Cheddar & caramelized onions, served on a hoagie
Fries$4.00
House-made hand cut fries
Pub Burger$13.00
Our fresh ground Angus, served on fresh Brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles available upon request
Southwest Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chiken,
corn salsa, diced tomatoes, red onion, Cheddar & Jack cheeses, avocado
& crispy tortilla strips, served with
Chipotle Ranch
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with smoked Mozzarella, scallions, bacon and honey mustard
Location

St. Louis MO

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
