Square One Grill
The guys are back to their original location. After 4 years of being out of the restaurant business they decided to go back to Square One. This modern American 56 seat restaurant offering over 30 Martini's at the 9 person bar.
10 N First Street
Popular Items
Location
10 N First Street
Rehoboth Beach DE
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
