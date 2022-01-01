Go
Square One Grill

The guys are back to their original location. After 4 years of being out of the restaurant business they decided to go back to Square One. This modern American 56 seat restaurant offering over 30 Martini's at the 9 person bar.

10 N First Street

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

JALAPENO POPPERS$13.00
WASABI WEDGE$12.00
Baby Iceberg, Wasabi Blue Cheese, Cherry Bacon, Bay Blue, Cucumber, Blistered Tomato & Egg Dust
CHILEAN SEA BASS$39.00
Grilled Bass over choice of Risotto
LOBSTER CAKES$40.00
CAESAR HALF SIZE$9.00
Romaine Heart, Garlic Croutons, Classic Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Black Pepper
Of course anchovies upon request
CRISPY SKIN SALMON$28.00
Pomegranate, kale and pistachio slaw, Lemon Risotto
SCALLOPS$34.00
Spiced sweet potatoes, Crispy brussel sprouts with toasted pine nuts
DUCK NAAN-CHOS$18.00
Crispy naan bread, Duck, Tikka Masala , Monterey jack cheese, chimichurri & sour cream
ROSEMARY LAMB SHANK$25.00
over whipped potatoes and mint sauce
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
Beer battered fried haddock served with french fries and tartar sauce
Location

10 N First Street

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
