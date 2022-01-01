Square One Pizzeria 2
Come in and enjoy!
395 North Groesbeck Unit J
Location
395 North Groesbeck Unit J
Mt. Clemens MI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Foundation Cafe'
Come by and enjoy!
The Foundation Cafe' has many options from hot flavorful beverages, tasty pastries and gourmet sandwiches. We can't wait to have you come by.
New Age Noodles
Welcome to the New Age experience!
We offer a variety of Asian inspired flavors to accompany our one of a kind cocktails, along with trial lunches & a different brunch menu every Sunday! Everything made in house down to the sauces & bread! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for pictures and updates!
Email us for Events at events.newagenoodles@gmail.com
Gus' Coney Island
Best Chili Fries On The Planet!
Smoothie Heaven
"A Taste of Heaven"