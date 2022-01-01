Square Peg Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
624 Hebron Ave
Location
624 Hebron Ave
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Kitchen and bagelry featuring gourmet bagel sandwiches and salads inspired by local farms and house made ingredients.
Mulberry Too
Come in and enjoy!
Spicy Green Bean
Come on in and enjoy! Or order to go!
El Pollo Guapo
We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant